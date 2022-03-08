Save an extra $100 on this highly customized laptop with coupon code "REFURB15", for a total of $1,100 off. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Alpha Tech Store via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i9-9980HK 2.4GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16" retina display
- 64GB RAM & 4TB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB graphics
- MacOS Monterey compatible OS
Save $101 off list price. Buy Now at MegaMacs
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel i7-4770HQ Crystal Well 2.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe flash storage
- Mac OS
- Model: MJLQ2LL/A
It's $120 under our January mention of a certified refurbished unit. You'd pay $749 more for a new laptop elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core 2.0GHz I5-1038NG7 Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS retina display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 Catalina
- Model: MWP42LL/A
- UPC: 190199238251
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Save on an array of hand tools, power tools, and accessories from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M12 12V 3/8" Cordless Ratchet for $89.90 (low by $39)
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Save $100 from Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint. Plus, get 6 months of free Apple Music Shop Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors and memory options.
It's the best price for these colors by $28 and Apple charges nearly twice as much. (If you like Deep Violet, not available here, check Amazon to get it for around a buck less.) Buy Now at Verizon
- Available in several colors (Saddle Brown pictured).
- specially tanned and finished European leather
- credit card or ID pocket
- matching strap
It's the lowest price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's also $180 under what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year QuickShip Electronics warranty applies.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
For new lines only, buy an iPhone 13 from Verizon and get up to $1,000 off a second iPhone 13 via promo credit over 36 months. Or, get up to a $1,000 prepaid Mastercard when porting an existing line. Shop Now at Verizon
- These deals apply to the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini
