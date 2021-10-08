That's $110 under the best price we could find for a new set, and it's the best we've seen for the 3-pack in any condition. (It's also the best per-node price we've seen at $56.66 each.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3 WiFi satellites
- 2 LAN ports
- WPA2 Encryption
It's the lowest price we could find by $71. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- coverage up to 1,500 square feet and support 20+ devices
- WiFi 6 speeds up to 1.5 Gbps to support 4K streaming, gaming, video calls, and more
- with Alexa, easily manage WiFi access for devices and individuals in your home
- Model: MR7320
That's $40 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Voodublu via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 1,500-sq. ft. coverage
- support for 20+ devices
- WiFi 6 speeds up to 1.5 Gbps
- Alexa compatibility
- Model: MR7350
- UPC: 745883784714
Most major retailers charge $80. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 300 + 1300Mbps WiFi speeds
- 880MHz processor
- 1 WAN and 4 LAN Ethernet ports
- USB 2.0 port
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz
- Model: R6260-100NAS
That's $55 less than buying a brand new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, however the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- supports speeds of up to 1,200Mbps
- 2 folding external antennas
- Model: DAP-1620
Prime members can score a savings of $120. (The discounted price will show at checkout.) Buy Now at Amazon
- covers up to 6,000 sq. ft. w/ WiFi speeds up to one gigabit
That's a $5 drop from our mention last month, and the lowest price we could find today by $12.
Update: Clip the on page coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- dual 2.4GHz and 5Ghz WiFi bands
- up to 1,200MB/s transfer rate
- smart indicator lights
- Model: RE300
That's the best price we could find by $51. Buy Now at eBay
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Sign In or Register