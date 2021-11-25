Save on a large selection of laptops (some older systems, but some great prices on them), plus a few desktops, drives, monitors, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by The MaxMart via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Lenovo Flex 5 10th-Gen. i7 14" 2-in-1 Laptop for $769.99 ($59 less than other 3rd party sellers).
-
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's a $70 drop from two days ago, $225 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Coupon code "THINKSGIVING14W" takes $330 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 82N9S00A00
Shop discounted laptops from Acer, Lenovo, Asus, and HP. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Acer Chromebook 311 Celeron Gemini Lake 11.6" Touch Laptop for $139.99 ($130 off).
That's $20 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $181.) Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
Take up to 80% off deals on tech, tools, apparel, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Over 100 items are discounted, including saws, rotary tools, lawn care, pressure washers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurbished Rockwell BladeRunner X2 Portable Tabletop Saw for $79.99 ($59 less than new)
- Items are sold by Worx and Rockwell via eBay.
- See product pages for warranty information. (Most are either covered by 1- or 2-year warranties.)
You'd pay $40 direct at PUMA. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay
- In Black/White/Blue/Red/Green or Limoges/White/Green
Sign In or Register