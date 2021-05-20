Certified Refurb Laptops at eBay: Up to 40% off

Over 700 options are discounted. Brands include Apple, HP, and Dell. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i7 15.4" Retina Laptop for $791 (low by $49)
-
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
This open-box model is a buck under the best price we've seen for a factory-sealed one – it's $70 less than a factory-sealed one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's a savings of $1,150 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by alpha store tech via eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Intel Core i7 2.6GHz quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MC976LL/A
It's $330 under what you'd pay for a new unit at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies.
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5 3.1GHz 6-Core CPU
- 27" 5120x2880 (5K) Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300 4GB GPU
- MacOS
- Model: MXWT2LL/A
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
That's a $10 drop from last month, a $41 low, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Your Best Store via eBay.
- Available in Pink.
- 5.5" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Model: XPIX34PX
Sign In or Register