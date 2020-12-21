Save on almost 200 refurbished laptops from brands like Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Apple, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Pro 15" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD (2010) for $659 ($950 off).
- Many of these items are certified refurbished, and are covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
-
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Save on almost 70 items, including laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Many of the items have coupons marked on the page which are eligible to stack with this discount – for any without a bespoke coupon, code "EXTRAFIVE" may take an extra 5% off.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1440p Laptop for $899.99 via coupon "THINKGREEN" ($2,109 off)
It's $34 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
Save on headphones, monitors, mice, laptops, and keyboards, among other items, from brands such as Razer, Acer, Lenovo, Samsung, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Coupon code "PURCHASECR15" discounts an additional 15% off.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished SteelSeries Arctis 7 61505 Wireless Headset after coupon for $101.99 ($48 less than new model).
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Save $260 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VW00FTUS
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hero collect via eBay
You'd pay over $200 elsewhere for the combo without the computer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
Sign In or Register