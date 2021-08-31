Certified Refurb Laptops at eBay: Up to 40% off + extra 15% off

Save on over 600 laptops from Acer, Apple, Lenovo, HP, and more. (Certain laptops are eligible for an extra 15% off via coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY"; they are marked as such.) Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurb and covered by a 2-year allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i7 15.4" Laptop for $799 after "SAVE15ABORDAY" ($1300 off)
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "GEARUP2LEARN18" ($150 off).
Save on 17 models from Acer, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Razer Blade 15 RZ09-03304E42-R3U1 i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $1,899 ($200 low).
Save $150 off the list price to get the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy", and then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1B9N3AV_1
Save on over 160 items, including headphones, laptops, desktops, monitors, cell phones, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured are the Certified Refurbished Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $199.99 ($78 less than new pair).
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Select items may qualify for extra coupon or in-cart discounts, which will be advertised on the product pages above the image.
Save on over 200 styles. Coupon code "ADIENDOFSUMMER" takes an extra 20% off orders of $40 or more on select styles. Shop Now at eBay
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
Get this price via coupon code "ADIENDOFSUMMER" and save $43 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay
- In several colors (Core Black/Cloud White pictured)
It's $52 under list and a low price for a car part like this one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Fhcover via eBay.
- 43" x 11"
- Wash with hose/power washer
- Model: F16408BLACK
Sign In or Register