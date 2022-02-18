Check out deals on refurb laptops from brands including Apple, Acer, and Lenovo. Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Aspire 1 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6" Laptop, which is $220 and $29 cheaper than a new model. Shop Now at eBay
- See product pages for information on warranties and shipping.
-
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $150 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 1ZO-00001
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, a 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription alone costs about $70.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Charcoal or Red.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BK
That's $60 less than you'd pay for it used elsewhere (this is refurbished). Buy Now at Walmart
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BL
Apply coupon code "FEB22DEAL3" to save an extra $250 off 14 systems. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- All Dell refurbs carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
You'd pay at least $14 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by gerin6 via eBay.
- flint wheel
- cutting tool
- fire paracord
- double cut saw blade, flathead screwdriver, bottle opener, & bail
- dual flint storage & tinder grater
- Model: 40549
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
Lots of sneakers are just above the $30 threshold for coupon code "PRESDAY30", so you'll find the best deals on them or if you're stocking up on the cheap graphic T-shirts and pants in this sale. A good choice are the pictured adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Shoes, which start at $32 after the coupon. Shop Now at eBay
- A max. discount of $1,000 applies.
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
Sign In or Register