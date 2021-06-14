Jabra Talk 45 Bluetooth Headset for $30

That's $36 less than the best we could find for a new one. Given the strength of the warranty, why pay more? Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- sold by Jabra via eBay
- dedicated button for Siri and Google assistant
- up to 6 hours of battery on a single charge
- HD voice and 2 microphone noise cancellation technology
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $28 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2-microphone noise cancellation technology
- up to 6 hours of battery per charge
- Model: 100-95500900-02
That's at least $150 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- A 10-year warranty is provided.
- adjustable arms
- adjustable lumbar support
- AirWeave suspension
That's the lowest price we could find by $270, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing Wireless via eBay.
- Octa-core processor (2 x 2.73GHz Mongoose M4, 2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A75, and 4 x 1.9GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x 3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM, 512GB storage
- 12MP Wide, 12MP 2x Zoom, 16MP Ultra Wide
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN975UZKEXAA
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
It's almost half of the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
That's within $4 of the best refurb price we've seen, $60 off list, and currently most refurb or open-box models are going for around the same price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- Bluetooth 4.1
- up to 18-hour battery life
- in-line microphone
- Model: 100-98400001-NRC
Sign In or Register