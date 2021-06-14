Jabra Talk 45 Bluetooth Headset for $30
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Jabra Talk 45 Bluetooth Headset
$30 $80
free shipping

That's $36 less than the best we could find for a new one. Given the strength of the warranty, why pay more? Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
  • sold by Jabra via eBay
  • dedicated button for Siri and Google assistant
  • up to 6 hours of battery on a single charge
  • HD voice and 2 microphone noise cancellation technology
  • Published 1 hr ago
