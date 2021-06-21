Certified Refurb Jabra Talk 45 Bluetooth Headset for $21
Certified Refurb Jabra Talk 45 Bluetooth Headset
$21 $80
free shipping

That's a $9 drop from last week, and $31 under the best price we could find for a new one. (Most stores charge $80 or more.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
  • It's sold by Jabra via eBay.
Features
  • dedicated button for Siri and Google assistant
  • up to 6 hours of battery on a single charge
  • HD voice and 2 microphone noise cancellation technology
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
