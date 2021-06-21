Certified Refurb Jabra Talk 45 Bluetooth Headset for $21

That's a $9 drop from last week, and $31 under the best price we could find for a new one. (Most stores charge $80 or more.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- It's sold by Jabra via eBay.
- dedicated button for Siri and Google assistant
- up to 6 hours of battery on a single charge
- HD voice and 2 microphone noise cancellation technology
That's $28 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2-microphone noise cancellation technology
- up to 6 hours of battery per charge
- Model: 100-95500900-02
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Shop a wide selection of over 50 dumbbells, kettlebells, and more from $8. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
The banner states up to 40%, but we found upwards of 52% off on a selection of 36 styles of Jabra audio equipment. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $120 (low by $60).
That's within $4 of the best refurb price we've seen, $60 off list, and currently most refurb or open-box models are going for around the same price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- Bluetooth 4.1
- up to 18-hour battery life
- in-line microphone
- Model: 100-98400001-NRC
Get this price via coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS". They are $14 below our mention from March and $124 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Jabra via eBay
- fully adjustable noise-cancellation w/ HearThrough
- semi-open design with pressure relief vents
- 12mm speakers
- Model: 100-99190000-NRC
Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get this deal. That's an $8 drop since March and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $31 under the best price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- Available in Gold or Black.
- 4-microphone technology
- up to 28-hour battery life (7.5 hours per charge)
- active noise cancellation
- works with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant
