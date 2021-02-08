Use code "PREZDAY20" to get this deal. That's $36 under our last mention of this refurb in August, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- A 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Bluetooth
- IP57 waterproof rating
- charging case
- 7.5 hours playback on full charge (28 hours total w/ charging case)
There are 8 options to save on.
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Sport Earbuds for $49.99 ($45 less than a new pair)
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $929 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
Save on a selection of over a dozen Sennheiser headphone models. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Headphones for $74 ($76 under the best price for a new unit).
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
Get this price at final checkout, which is $60 less than what Apple charges.
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- Model: MWP22AM/A
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
You'd pay $8 more elsewhere.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Medium Grey Heather/ Black.
- Discount applies in cart.
Apply coupon code "PREZDAY20" to save an extra 20% on certified refurbished headphones, monitors, laptops, and more. It's the best general discount we've seen at eBay so far this year.
- A $150 maximum discount applies. It can also be used only once per account.
You'd pay over $107 more for a variation of this combo elsewhere.
- Sold uptstore via eBay.
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Most sellers charge $60 or more.
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
It's the lowest price we could find by $40.
- up to 14-hours of play time on a single charge
- 3-speaker virtual Surround sound
- FM transmitter
- auto on/off
- dual-mic noise cancellation
- Model: JBT2FREEWAY
