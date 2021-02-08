New
eBay · 58 mins ago
Certified Refurb Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$84 $105
free shipping

Use code "PREZDAY20" to get this deal. That's $36 under our last mention of this refurb in August, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Jabra via eBay.
  • A 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
Features
  • Bluetooth
  • IP57 waterproof rating
  • charging case
  • 7.5 hours playback on full charge (28 hours total w/ charging case)
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PREZDAY20"
  • Expires 2/16/2021
    Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Jabra
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register