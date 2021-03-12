That's $50 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- 4-microphone technology
- up to 28-hour battery life (7.5 hours per charge)
- active noise cancellation
- works with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant
That's a $9 drop from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price now by $60, although most charge around $100 or more.) Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- up to 9 hours of battery life
- wireless range up to 33 feet
It's $102 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Blue
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WHCH710N
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- Available at this price in Black.
- 8.7mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- aluminum build with tangle-free flat cable
- 1-button remote and microphone
- Model: JBLT290BLKAM
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
- Pictured are the Sennheiser CX 400 BT In-Ear Headphones for $94.95 ($105 off)
The next best price is $15 more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is Open-Box Apple AirPods Pro for $174.95 (you'd pay $24 more for a factory sealed pair).
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
It's a buck under our mention from February and $34 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in 4-foot x 25-foot Black.
- Sold by A Plus Choice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- portable
- mildew and mold free
