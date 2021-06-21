Certified Refurb Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $64
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$64 $150
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get this deal. That's an $8 drop since March and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $31 under the best price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • Sold by Jabra via eBay.
  • Available in Gold or Black.
  • 4-microphone technology
  • up to 28-hour battery life (7.5 hours per charge)
  • active noise cancellation
  • works with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
