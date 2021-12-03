Apply coupon code "CRBTN15" to get the best price we've seen at $9 under yesterday's expired refurb mention, and $20 less than you'd pay for a new pair at other stores. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- Available in Titanium or Gold.
- active noise cancellation
- 4-microphone technology
- works with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant
- up to 28-hour battery life (7.5 hours per charge)
It's the lowest price we could find by $3, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at GameStop
- Available in Titanium Black at this price.
- active noise cancellation
- 4-microphone technology
- works with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant
- up to 28-hour battery life (7.5 hours per charge)
- Model: 100-99090000-02
It's $26 under our October mention and $60 under what you'd pay for a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- fully adjustable noise-cancellation w/ HearThrough
- semi-open design with pressure relief vents
- 12mm speakers
- Model: 100-99190701-98
Shop discounts on Surface laptops, gaming PCs, Xbox games, apps, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Up to $600 of PCs
- Up to $300 off Surface Laptop 4
- Up to $229 off Surface bundles
- Up to 67% off Xbox games
Shop discounts on earbuds, speakers, audio sunglasses, and more. Shop Now at Bose
- Pictured are the Bose Sport Earbuds for $149 ($30 off).
Save on earbuds, headphones, audio sunglasses, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Bose QuietComfort True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds pictured for $199 ($81 off).
Save on 280 options. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured are the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $149.99 (low by $50).
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at eBay
Take up to 72% off a huge selection of new, open-box, and refurbished iPhones. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
