That's $38 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- IPX7 waterproof-rated
- 70Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- echo-cancelling speakerphone
- Siri and Google Now compatibility
- up to 12 hours of playback per full charge
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at JBL
- 8" touch screen
- Google Assistant compatibility
- 5MP camera
- 60Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: JBLLINKVIEWBLKAM
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black or White at this price.
- Sold by Cambridge Soundworks via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 100-foot Bluetooth range
- IPX7 water-resistant
- up to 20 hours of playback
Prime members can clip the 5% off coupon and apply code "30HT4S32" to drop the price and save $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Zealot-US via Amazon.
- IPX6 waterproof rating
- BassUp technology
- includes 14,400mAh power bank
- up to 50 hour playtime
- Model: S67
That's a savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- You must select a color before applying the coupon code.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- up to 4 hours' playtime
Clip the on-page 20% off coupon and apply code "code "30UVY2KC" to save a total of $45 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- The Pink option drops to $36.99 with the same clip coupon and code.
- Sold by Bogasing via Amazon.
- built-in mic
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX7 waterproof
- 360° surround sound
- Model: M4
Apply coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" to get these for $19 less than other 3rd-party sellers. They're sold out at most major stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Old Gold.
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $82 in cart ($28 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" may not be the catchiest, but it does drop prices on orders of $40 or more in a hurry. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's / Women's Fluidflash Shoes for $45 after coupon (low by $40).
That's the best price we could find by $32, although most sellers charge at least $117. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by JBL via eBay.
- touch enabled controls
- up to 28 hours playback
- Model: JBLENDURPEAKBLKAM
Shop on-ear and over-ear headphones, earbuds, gaming headsets, and more. Prices start at $25. Shop Now at Harman Audio
- Although the banner says up to 50% off, we are seeing a few higher discounts within the sale itself.
- Pictured are the JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $29.95 (a savings of $20).
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- up to 21 hours of battery life with the case
- voice assistant compatible
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Bluetooth
- Model: JBLT115TWSBLKAM
That's $10 under our July mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low by $20.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
- up to 16 hours of playback
- Bluetooth 4.1
- built-in microphone
- hands-free calling
