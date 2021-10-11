Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get it for the lowest price we could find for a new model by $79. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Blue pictured).
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Hover-1 via eBay.
Shop building sets from $12 from Technic builds, Star Wars, Classic sets, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the LEGO Creator Build It Yourself Dinosaur Set for $11.99 (shipped low by $6).
That's a savings of $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Blue pictured)
- Sold by Dingrungongcheng via Amazon.
- 3 lighting modes
Save $24 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
- mini version of the classic lawn game
Save on play food sets, ice cream counters, barns, sketch pads, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Melissa & Doug Wooden Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter for $27.09 ($23 off)
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
To make this the best price we could find for a refurb by $36, apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15". Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black at this price.
- Other colors drop to $67.99 with the same code (that is $80 under what you'd pay for a new one).
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Hover-1 via eBay.
- up to 7.4mph speeds
- 3-miles max distance
- Model: UL2272
Sign In or Register