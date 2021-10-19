That's $60 under our March mention of a new one, and the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition. That's still $60 under the best price we could find for a new unit today, while most stores charge $224 for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Hover-1 via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- built-in Bluetooth speaker
- customizable LED headlights
- 9-mile max distance
Published 15 min ago
Apply coupon code "MM66X75U" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RC Mall via Amazon.
- remote controller uses two AA batteris (not included)
- three 3.7V/300mA rechargeable batteries
- 20 minute runtime
- Model: FX801
Apply coupon code "787XF1C6" for a savings of $148. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SHRC Technology via Amazon.
- 1080p HD camera
- foldable
- 1,000mAh high capacity battery
Shop building sets from
$12 $16 from Technic builds, Star Wars, Classic sets, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the LEGO Speed Champions 76895 Ferrari F8 Mini Figure for $15.99 ($4 off).
Apply coupon code "RS5Z8P3I" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RC Mall via Amazon.
- gesture photo/video
- gravity sensor control
- remote control via app
- intelligent altitude hold function
- Model: S68
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's a $30 drop from our mention last week and the best price we've seen. (Samsung direct charges $450 for a refurb.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Phone Caller via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
That's a savings of $58 off list price.
Update: The price is now $236.86. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coinexchange267 via eBay
