Certified Refurb Honeywell Thermostats at eBay: Up to 78% off

There are over 20 models to choose from, with prices starting from $10. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Honeywell 5-2 Day Programmable Backlit Thermostat for $14.99 ($7 less than a new one).
- All of these certified refurb items are sold by tech-rabbit via eBay, and feature a 2-year Allstate warranty.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "406EFCEW" for a total of 45% off, saving $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in 8" A or 8" B.
- Sold by Domisl via Amazon.
- mounting screws and anchors included
- made of steel with baked lacquer
- supports up to 132-lbs.
- locks at 90°
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 3/8" x 36"
- fits 36" frameless shower doors
- constructed from clear vinyl
- Model: M 6258
That's $5 less than our mention from last week, and the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3" x 44" x 10"
- Spring-loaded locking latch
- Quick release attach pins
- Non-marring rubber end caps
- Model: AC78
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
It's almost half of the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
Sign In or Register