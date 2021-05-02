Honeywell 5-2 Day Programmable Thermostat for $10

Use coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to save $21 compared to a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tech-Rabbit via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- up to four program periods per day
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to save at least $18. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by tech-rabbit via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Backlit digital display
- +/- 1 Degree accuracy schedule
- Surface-mounted
- Model: RTH2410B1019
That's at least $8 less than you'd pay for a new one, and a very low price for a programmable thermostat. (Most stores charge around $25 plus shipping.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tech Rabbit via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- separate programs for weekdays & weekends
- 4 program periods per day
- battery change reminder
- Model: RTH2300B1038
Shop the deals listed below, and sign up for free demos and projects. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Up to 25% off Select Outdoor Power Equipment and Accessories
- Up to 20% off Select Outdoor Wall Lights
- 4 for $10 Scotts Mulch and Bonnie Plants 11.8-oz. Vegetables and Herbs
- Up to 40% off Select Vanities
- Free In-Store Demos (availability varies by location)
- Free Garden-to-go Kits
Over 200 styles are discounted, with a vast array of wood, plastic, stone, tiling, and more on offer. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Winston Brands Plastic Interlocking Deck Tile 6-Pack for $18.99 ($10 off).
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 76" x 18" x 5.2"
- 8 repositionable baskets
It's the lowest price we could find by $118. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in White.
- 59-gallon capacity
- reversible drain placement
- measures 60'' L x 30'' W x 19''
- Model: EVTB3225-59WH
That's a current low by $20, and tied with our mention from October as the best price we've ever seen. Altogether that's a great deal on this in-season shirt. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in many colors (pictured in Angel Blue).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.95 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
Amazon charges $364 more for a factory-sealed model. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by GM Deals via eBay, who provide a 1-year warranty.
- It's an open-box unit and described by the seller as overstock by Samsung, featuring a "light shadow."
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
It's another $9 drop in a week to the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Joe's New Balance Outlet via eBay.
That's a low by $9 and back at the price we saw around Black Friday. Buy Now at Amazon
- replaceable visor
- anti-fog/anti-scratch
- fits comfortably w/ most goggles & respirators
- Model: S8510
Most sellers charge over $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Compatible with baseboards and convectors
- Model: CT410B1017
It's more than half off for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Puritan's Pride
- Shipping adds $3.95 or is free with orders over $25.
Sign In or Register