New
eBay · 21 mins ago
Certified Refurb HP Outlet Sale
up to 40% off
free shipping

Refurbs are the way to go when you're trying to save a buck or two. Knowing they are certified direct from HP also gives you peace of mind they are in great working order. Save here on a selection of laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, and more. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by HP direct via eBay.
  • These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Pictured is the Certified Refurb HP Omen i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD for $1,149.99 ($310 off list).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Computers eBay HP
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register