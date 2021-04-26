Refurbs are the way to go when you're trying to save a buck or two. Knowing they are certified direct from HP also gives you peace of mind they are in great working order. Save here on a selection of laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by HP direct via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb HP Omen i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD for $1,149.99 ($310 off list).
Published 21 min ago
That's $220 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 15.6" 1080p display for an extra $10.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Enjoy savings of $200 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1B9N3AV_1
That's a savings of $120 off list price.
Update: It's now $616.22. Buy Now at HP
- It's available in three colors (Jet Black is pictured)
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 195P5AV_1
It's $30 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- Available in several colors (Jet Black pictured).
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 micro-edge display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9VN16AV_1
If you've got a Nikon camera and want to take a photograph, you can edit it with this new software directly from Nikon. Shop Now
- compatible with Windows or MacOS
- edit images or video
Learn something new today at absolutely no cost. Shop Now at Udemy
- over 580 free courses in web development & design, IT & software, personal productivity, digital marketing, and more
To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox. Coupon can be redeemed in-store at participating locations. (It's a $9 value.) Shop Now at Micro Center
Go Green, save our natural resources, and save some green ($) on refurbished products for Earth Day. 5% of the proceeds from select products will be donated to the Closing the Loop Foundation this Earth month to help divert e-waste from third world countries and find safer, better options to upcycle. Shop Now
- Pictured is the Unlocked Refurbished Apple iPhone Pro 64GB Smartphone in Midnight Green for
$549$564.99 ( $100$84 low).
That's the best price we could find by $52. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- The price drops in cart.
- In Grey Three/Silver Metallic.
Save on a variety of certified refurbished power tools, from brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Makita. Shop Now at eBay
- These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $47.49 (via "PICKCR5", refurb low by 18)
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.75 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
Save on a large selection of men's and women's shoes, shirts, shorts, other activewear, and some athletic gear -- even a set of wrestling earguards. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Save $110 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 27A48UA#ABA
It's the best shipped price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected back in stock April 22 but can be ordered now at this price.
- 92 brightness, 155 whiteness
- ColorLok technology
- measures 8.5" x 11"
- made in the USA
- 20-lb. thickness
- acid-free
- Model: 172160R
That's a savings of $250, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling charge.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 15-dq1071cl
That's $40 off list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- In Natural Silver at this price.
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 14" 1080p 400 nits display for an extra $30.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1S961AV_1
