You'd pay $14 more for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mobile Shark via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Intel Skylake Core i7-6700 3.4GHz quad-core processor
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $63 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200rpm HDD + 16GB Optane Memory
- AMD Radeon RX 550 PCI Express graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3LB24AA
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-11400 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 1K4F1AV_1
Save on the most requested tech of the holiday season, including accessories from $16, laptops from $670, monitors from $320, and more. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP Spectre x360 11th-Gen i5 13.3" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for $1099.99 ($270 off).
That's $50 under our October mention, $100 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Click Customize & Buy and upgrade the system under "Graphics card" by selecting the "NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super (6 GB GDDR6 dedicated)"
- 4th Generation AMD Ryzen 3 5300U 2.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
Save on nearly 20 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop fir $1,159.99 (low by $70).
That's $240 under our mention from two weeks ago and a $261 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows Pro 11 64-bit
- Model: smx8490w11ph3707
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $144. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-gen.Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: N50-610-UR14
Shop over 350 refurbished desktops from $197 and laptops from $200. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell OptiPlex 7010 Ivy Bridge i5 Desktop PC for $257.99 ($32 less than refurb elsewhere).
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
That's a savings of $11 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured)
Men's T-shirts start from $11.70, women's tees from $6.53, men's sneakers from $37.55, and women's from $32.85. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Tiger Men's GEL-Kayano 5 360 Shoes for $75.15 ($75 off).
It's $200 off the lst price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" HD+ 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 3T000AV_1
Save $150 off list price, and get a 256GB SSD for the same price as our last mention, which offered a 128GB SSD. (The upgrade cost $10 two weeks ago, but it's now included automatically at no extra cost.) Buy Now at HP
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 4W2L9AV_1
It's a savings of $180 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCle NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 568B7UA#ABA
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4th Generation AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit w/ free upgrade to Windows 11
- Model: 364K5UA#ABA
Sign In or Register