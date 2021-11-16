It's a savings of $360 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mobileshark via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-7300U 2.6GHz Kaby Lake dual-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 64-bit
-
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
It's $200 off the lst price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" HD+ 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 3T000AV_1
Save $150 off list price, and get a 256GB SSD for the same price as our last mention, which offered a 128GB SSD. (The upgrade cost $10 two weeks ago, but it's now included automatically at no extra cost.) Buy Now at HP
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 4W2L9AV_1
It's a savings of $180 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCle NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 568B7UA#ABA
That's a $10 drop from our mention last week and the best price we could find by $169. Buy Now at Staples
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (w/ free Windows 11 upgrade)
- Model: 2Q1H3UA-N
That's $270 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: K513EA-OB74
That's $54 under Lenovo's direct price. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 1.4GHz Lakefield 5-core CPU
- 13.3" QXGA 1536x2048 Foldable 2K OLED touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20RK000PUS
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's a savings of $161 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smi153w10p1c5103p
Save an extra 25% off styles of $20 or more with an in-cart discount. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Originals LXCON Shoes for $41.24 in cart (half of what you'd pay elsewhere).
You'd pay $40 more at other stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBaay.
- In Core Black.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
That's $63 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200rpm HDD + 16GB Optane Memory
- AMD Radeon RX 550 PCI Express graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3LB24AA
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-11400 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 1K4F1AV_1
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 9YF35AV_1
That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $290 under list, and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $499.99. Buy Now at HP
- Available in several colors (Natural Silver pictured).
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1155G7 2.5GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 43F54AV_1
Sign In or Register