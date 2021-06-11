Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS HR Running Smartwatch for $101

Get this price via coupon code "PICKCR5". It's $49 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- up to 7-day battery life
- GPS
- incident detection (real-time location sent to emergency contacts through your paired compatible smartphone)
- tracks pace, distance, intervals, and more
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Red.
- Sold by Global Network via Amazon.
- notifications
- tracks heart rate, stress, estimated sleep and Pulse Ox
- multiple global navigation satellite systems
- night vision compatibility, waypoint projection, and dual-position GPS format
- built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter
- Model: 010-02293
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Shipping varies by ZIP but tends to start around $5.
- touch display
- monitor energy levels, respiration, hydration, stress, and heart rate
- 20+ sports apps
- preloaded workouts
- Model: 010-02427-00
- UPC: 753759260620
Save up to 33% on a selection of fitness trackers for the whole family. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker w/ GPS for $99.95 (low by $30)
That's $140 under the best price we could find for a retail-boxed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year warranty applies.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm
- Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
Save on a selection of 15 Garmin smartwatches. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Garmin Venu SQ GPS smartwatch for $150 ($50 off).
That's a savings of at least $15 over buying a watch of this increasingly rare series elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies.
You'd pay $45 for one pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay
- Add two pairs for a discounted price of $27.
- In Black
That's a savings of $25 for one pair and $70 for two pairs in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Add 2 pairs to cart to see the discount.
- In Black.
After the in-cart discount, that's $7 less than you'd pay for a 5-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- In Black/Grey.
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a low now by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That's $30 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- IPX7 water resistance
- four lighting modes
- detects vehicles up to 153 yards (459 feet) behind you
- up to 16 hours of battery life
- displays alert on your smartphone (via the Varia app) or select bike computers
- Model: 010-02376-00
