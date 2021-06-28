Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS Running Smartwatch for $100

That's $50 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- up to 7-day battery life
- GPS
- incident detection (real-time location sent to emergency contacts through your paired compatible smartphone)
- tracks pace, distance, intervals, and more
It's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Red.
- Sold by Global Network via Amazon.
- notifications
- tracks heart rate, stress, estimated sleep and Pulse Ox
- multiple global navigation satellite systems
- night vision compatibility, waypoint projection, and dual-position GPS format
- built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter
- Model: 010-02293
It's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Shipping varies by ZIP but tends to start around $5.
- touch display
- monitor energy levels, respiration, hydration, stress, and heart rate
- 20+ sports apps
- preloaded workouts
- Model: 010-02427-00
- UPC: 753759260620
It's $85 under list price. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- MTK6260A CPU
- 1.54" TFT HD LCD display
- 1.3 MP camera
These prices are around $109 to $608 less than you'd pay for new models elsewhere. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- In several colors (Space Gray/Black pictured).
- They're backed by a 90-day Woot warranty.
- Refurb Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm Aluminum Smartwatch for $159.99 ($109 less than new model).
- Refurb Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Smartwatch for $169.99 ($139 less than new model).
- Refurb Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular 40mm Aluminum Smartwatch for $179.99. ($484 less than new model).
- Refurb Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular 44mm Aluminum Smartwatch for $189.99. ($608 less than new model).
Apply coupon code "52673SHJ" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dalei-US via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (BlackGray/GreenTeal pictured).
- clasp buckle
- waterproof
That's a savings of at least $20 over buying a watch of this increasingly rare series elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies.
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by PUMA via eBay
- available in Olive/Black
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
It's a savings of $255 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bullion.exchanges via eBay.
- tamper-proof NFC microchip
That's $30 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- IPX7 water resistance
- four lighting modes
- detects vehicles up to 153 yards (459 feet) behind you
- up to 16 hours of battery life
- displays alert on your smartphone (via the Varia app) or select bike computers
- Model: 010-02376-00
