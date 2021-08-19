Certified Refurb Fans and Cooling Event at eBay: Up to 50% off
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Fans and Cooling Event at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping

Save on over 100 items including air conditioners, ceiling fans, thermostats, and more. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by various sellers via eBay.
  • Pictured is the Certified Refurb Honeywell RTH6580WF Progrrammable Thermostat for $49.99 ($99 new).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Air Conditioners eBay
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register