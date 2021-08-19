Certified Refurb Fans and Cooling Event at eBay: Up to 50% off

New
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on over 100 items including air conditioners, ceiling fans, thermostats, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Honeywell RTH6580WF Progrrammable Thermostat for $49.99 ($99 new).
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Wayfair · 1 mo ago
Air Conditioner Deals at Wayfair
up to 45% off
free shipping
Save on almost 900 models, with prices starting from $40. Shop Now at Wayfair
Tips
- Pictured is the Haier 5,050 BTU 115 Volt Mechanical Window Air Conditioner for $139 ($10 low).
Amazon · 3 days ago
Rururu 10,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner
$180 $400
free shipping
Clip the coupon on the product page to save $220. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by VineePower via Amazon.
Features
- cooling, fan, dehumidifier, and eco mode
- 3 speeds
- energy star certified
- digital display
- 24 hour timer
- for rooms up to 460-sq. ft.
- fits windows 24" to 39" with minimum height of 15"
- Model: AC001
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Arctic Air Freedom Personal Air Cooler
$25 $30
free shipping
You'd pay over $30 elsewhere. (It's also within a buck of its best ever price.) Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 3 speeds
Amazon · 6 days ago
TKLake 4-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner
$20 $40
free shipping
Apply the code "6QI4D585" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by TKLake via Amazon.
Features
- cools, fans, humidifies, night light
- 3 speeds
eBay · 18 hrs ago
Netac USB-C Portable Solid State Drive
from $34
free shipping
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
eBay · 21 hrs ago
ASICS Men's GEL-Contend 5 Shoes
$26 $65
free shipping
That is $38 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Powerbuilt 2-Piece Drive Socket Lever Set
$9.95 $18
free shipping
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by toolsmithdirect via eBay
Features
- one 1/4" and one 3/8"
- Model: 940009
eBay · 2 wks ago
Rear Bumper Protector Guard
$28 $80
free shipping
It's $52 under list and a low price for a car part like this one. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Fhcover via eBay.
Features
- 43" x 11"
- Wash with hose/power washer
- Model: F16408BLACK
