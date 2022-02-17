Apply coupon code "PREZDAY15" to get this price. You'd pay $104 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by EcoFlow via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- IP67 waterproof
- 32 premium monocrystalline silicon cells
You'd pay over $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- converts an existing solar panel into a solar charger
- Usable input range between 5-45 Watts
- Reverse polarity and spark proof operation
Save $101 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jackery via Amazon.
- IP65 water-resistant
- compatible w/ Jackery Explorer 300/500/1000/1500 power station (sold separately)
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
Knock an extra 15% off via coupon code "PREZDAY15" on select items. Save on an array of headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $71.40 after coupon ($99 for it new elsewhere)
Sign In or Register