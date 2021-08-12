Dell XPS 9305 11th-Gen. Core i5 13.3" Laptop for $673
eBay · 25 mins ago
Certified Refurb Dell XPS 9305 11th-Gen. Core i5 13.3" Laptop
$673 $765
free shipping

Add the unit to the cart to see this price. You'll pay $910 directly from Dell for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold direct from Dell via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
