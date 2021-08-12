Dell XPS 9305 11th-Gen. Core i5 13.3" Laptop for $673

Add the unit to the cart to see this price. You'll pay $910 directly from Dell for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold direct from Dell via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
That's $808 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Add this laptop to your cart to see this price.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.4" UHD+ 3840x 2400 LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's a savings of $369 off the list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- Windows 10 Pro
Apply coupon code "45DELL5470" to save on Latitude laptops in a variety of configurations and get prices starting at just over $200. (Clearance items are excluded.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurb products are backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's $215 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (S mode)
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for maximum savings on a range of Chomebooks, Laptops, Surface and Apple devices with discounts of up to $300 off. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for eligible products like here.
- Additionally, you can apply the Student Deal offer in cart, like here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $750 with Student discount (low by $150).
That's a $61 low and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
- A 30-Day Mac2Mall warranty is provided.
- 4th Gen Intel Core i7 Haswell 2.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- MacOS
- Model: MGXA2LL/A
- UPC: 099651935113
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "Back2Savings2" ($150 off).
That's a savings of $250 off list price. Lenovo Yoga 6 Ryzen 7 8-Core 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Buy Now at Best Buy
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Fabric cover
- Model: 82ND0002US
That's $169 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- includes 2 solid side walls, 1 back wall, 1 front wall with dual zippers, and a roll-up door
- Model: CVAN12000211050
Save on a wide variety of ASICS footwear and apparel, plus take take an extra 20% off purchases of $25 or more with coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS". Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used a maximum of two times per user with a $100 maximum discount.
- Pictured is the ASICS Men's GEL-Venture 7 Running Shoe for $51.96 after coupon (low by $3).
Coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" cuts the price to $10 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- 4" LED display
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
It's $85 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
Save $90 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- All Dell refurb items are backed by a 100-day warranty.
- Intel Core i3-4130 Haswell 3.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
- Windows 7 Professional OS
Save on 16 models of monitors, with a savings of up to $585. Shop Now at Dell Home
- Pictured is the Dell 24" 1080p LED Monitor for $139.99 ($80 off).
Save $220 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-6500 3.2GHz Skylake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: dell-optiplex-5050-sff-000022
Apply coupon code "SAVE12" to get this deal. that's $118 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-11300H 3.1GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
