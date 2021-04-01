New
Certified Refurb Dell XPS 8940 10th-Gen. i7 Desktop w/ 6GB GPU
$943 $1,043
free shipping

Coupon code "PAYLESSCR" cuts this to $284 off list. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Dell Outlet via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 1st year hardware warranty is also covered by Dell.
Features
  • 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB video card
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Code "PAYLESSCR"
  • Expires 4/3/2021
