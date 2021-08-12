Dell XPS 13 9300 10th-Gen i5 13.4" Touch Laptop for $703 in cart
New
eBay · 21 mins ago
Certified Refurb Dell XPS 13 9300 10th-Gen i5 13.4" Touch Laptop
$703 in cart $799
free shipping

That's $808 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Add this laptop to your cart to see this price.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Dell via eBay.
Features
  • 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.4" UHD+ 3840x 2400 LCD display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Dell
Refurbished Core i5 Touchscreen SSD
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register