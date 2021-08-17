Certified Refurb Dell Sale at eBay: Extra 12% off at checkout

Save an extra 12% off on a range of Dell laptops and desktops, with prices starting from $349. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- Pictured is the Dell XPS 13 11th-Gen. i7 13.4" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for $1,348 ($402 off).
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on men's shoes starting at $50, hand bags as low as $50, women's shoes beginning at $30, wallets from $40, and more. Shop Now at Cole Haan
- Above & Beyond Members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Cole Haan Men's GrandPrø Rally Canvas Penny Loafer for $49.95 ($25 under what most retailers charge).
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
Save on brands such as TCL, Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, LG, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
Save on hundreds of deals including home items, electronics, computers, groceries, apparel, exercise and sports equipment, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
That's $169 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- includes 2 solid side walls, 1 back wall, 1 front wall with dual zippers, and a roll-up door
- Model: CVAN12000211050
Save on top brands in apparel, computers, tools, watches, and more, including the discounts listed below. Shop Now at eBay
- Up to 60% off adidas, ASICS, New Balance, Hanes, and Bosch.
- Up to 50% off Worx, Bose, Samsung, and Makita.
- Up to 40% off Acer, Lenovo, and Champion.
Save on certified refurbished air circulation products like fans, thermostats, A/C units, humidifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Medify H13 HEPA Filter Wall-Mounted Air Purifier for $250 ($99 less than new model at Target).
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by toolsmithdirect via eBay
- one 1/4" and one 3/8"
- Model: 940009
Sign In or Register