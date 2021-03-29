New
Certified Refurb Dell Latitude 14 5000 10th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop
$566 $1,089
Apply coupon code "PAYLESSCR" to get this deal. That's $523 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by New Techies via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10310U 1.7GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD display
  • 8GB RAM and 128GB M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "PAYLESSCR"
  • Expires 4/3/2021
1 comment
ELON
720p display?
1 hr 21 min ago