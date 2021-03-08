New
eBay · 20 mins ago
Certified Refurb Dell Laptops and Desktops at eBay
up to 40% off
free shipping

Save on 18 configurations. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • Pictured is the Dell Latitude 13 3310 Celeron Whiskey Lake 13.3" Laptop for $450 (low by $169).
  • Sold by Dell via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Computers eBay
Refurbished
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register