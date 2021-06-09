Certified Refurb Dell Laptops & Desktops at eBay: Up to 62% off

Save on over 30 configurations priced from $339. The banner states up to 40% off, but we found deeper discounts within. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- Pictured is the Dell Latitude 7410 10th-Gen. i4 14" 2-in-1 Laptop for $999 ($1,565 off).
It's $107 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
That's the best we've seen at $8 under last week's mention and $180 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7,200 rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's a $120 drop from earlier this month and a savings of $334 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $450 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen Intel i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9Ghz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on discounted laptops, desktops, accessories, and more. Plus, select items qualify for extra discounts via the coupon codes noted on the product pages. Take an extra 5% off items without their own code with coupon "EXTRAFIVE". Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 10th-Gen. i7 14" 4K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,559.60 via code "THINKMEM21" ($2,339 off).
Save on a seclection of mini PCs from Bmax, XCY, Qotom, and MinisForum. Prices start at $90. Shop Now at Banggood
- Pictured is the QOTOM i7 Kaby Lake Mini Desktop PC with 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD for $379.99 ($110 off).
Use coupon code "DTSMB15" to save $587 off list. Buy Now at HP
- This PC is made to order and is expected to ship in mid- to late-October.
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 3J459AV_MB
Apply coupon code "10GAMER2021" to get this deal. That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also worth noting that this NVIDIA GPU is essentially impossible to find in stock on its own currently, so it's a major plus having it included in this setup.) Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Unlocked Intel i7-11700K 3.6GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU w/ RGB Liquid cooling
- HyperX 8GB RAM; WD Black 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1X7B6AV_1
Bag in-cart savings on purchases of $15 or more from Hanes, Champion, Playtex, Maidenform, and Bali. Shop T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, hoodies, bras, and more. Shop Now at eBay
After the in-cart discount, that's $7 less than you'd pay for a 5-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- In Black/Grey.
Save on almost 250 golf items, with golf towels starting from $6, polo shirts from $9, golf balls from $16, gloves from $16, putters from $32, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Bullet 35" Mallet Putter for $31.99 ($48 off).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
You'd pay nearly double that elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $169. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 12GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 5502
That's $264 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10200H 2.4GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home
It's $9 under our mention from two weeks ago, $66 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM and 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
Save $140 off list price.
Update: The price dropped to $339.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit in S Mode
