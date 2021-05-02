Dell Inspiron 3880 10th-Gen i5 Desktop PC for $387

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM"; it puts it at the best price we've seen for any Inspiron desktop with 12GB of RAM. Buy Now at eBay
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Coupon code "DNEWS023421" makes it the best price we could find for a refurb by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Mac OS X 10.7
- Model: MC815LL/A
It's $90 off the list price and at least $60 below what you'll pay for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- 8-core GPU
- macOS
- Model: MGNT3LL/A
Clip the extra savings coupon to save $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Elived Store via Amazon.
- At this price in Walnut with White frame.
- height adjustable from 27.6" to 47.2"
- two motors
- memory preset control
That's a current low by $20, and tied with our mention from October as the best price we've ever seen. Altogether that's a great deal on this in-season shirt. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in many colors (pictured in Angel Blue).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.95 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
Use coupon "PICKCR4MOM" to take an extra 15% off; it makes these garden tools cheaper than if you were to buy the refurbs directly through Sun Joe. Shop Now at eBay
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies to these items.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Sun Joe 1,900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $84.15 (low for a refurb by $25.)
- They're sold by Sun Joe via eBay.
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
Coupon code "LTINSP145" should auto-apply in-cart to get this price – it's $181 off list, and the second-best price we've ever seen for a laptop with this CPU and a 512GB SSD. Buy Now at Dell Home
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save $450 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- DVD/RW drive
This laptop is back at its best-ever price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX330 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's a $779 drop from its original price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- functions as tablet or laptop
