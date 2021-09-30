Dell charges $630 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-11300H Tiger Lake 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Apply coupon code "LTDEAL1" to drop it to $749. That's $70 less than our last mention, the best we've seen, and $964 off list today. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv157w10pc1010
It's $111 under list price.
Update: The price dropped to $279. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's the lowest price we could find by $67. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Celeron N4120 Gemini Lake Refresh 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 54FHD
That's a savings of $707 off list, a $30 drop from last week, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Coupon code "2021SEPTDEAL1" takes $500 off several laptop models with a wide range of specs. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- Clearance items are excluded.
That's $150 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Save on everything from video games, to laptops, cameras, TVs, keyboards and mice, robot vacuums, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Save on a range of brands and configurations, with prices starting from $200. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the HP 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549.99 ($100 off)
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
Similar ones start around $20 on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by jw.market via eBay.
- micro USB charging
- LED sign programmable via smartphone app
That's $83 under list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- A 90-day Uptstore warranty applies.
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Save $424 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10505 3.2GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB 7200rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s211do3080sffus
That's a savings of $330 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron G4930 Coffee Lake 3.2GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Model: pe_t140_13161_vi_vp
It's a savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by re_tech_deals via eBay.
- A 30-day warranty backed by Re-Tech Deals applies.
- Intel Celeron N2840 2.58GHz. dual-core CPU
- 11.2" 1366 x 768 (720p) LCD display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB SSD
- Chrome OS
Sign In or Register