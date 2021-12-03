Coupon code "CRBTN15" cuts an extra chunk off these certified refurbished headphones, tools, vaccuums, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured are the Certified Refurb Bose 700 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $190.40 (best-ever price, $189 less than new).
Start saving early with family discounts, kitchen upgrades, and more. Plus, they're promoting sustainability. So yeah... Shop Now at IKEA
- Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
Along with an assortment of daily deals, Amazon discounts a huge range of kitchen items, electronics, apparel, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
A totally random set of items sitting in one sale... whatcha gonna call it? Wootbusters! You knew Woot couldn't let Black Friday week pass without having a sale comprised of four completely unrelated items: a refurbished Fitbit Charge 3, a T8 Pro portable car jump starter, an enormous Alienware 34" 3440x1440 120Hz G-Sync gaming monitor, and... cake. A 3-pack of Mama Bev's butter cake. Cake sounds pretty good actually. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- The refurbished items each have a 90-day manufacturer's warranty.
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $200 less than anywhere else. Intended for use with Microsoft Teams, this "acts as an administrative companion to the PC so that users can be both fully productive and collaborative at the same time". Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 1.80GHz
- 8" HD (1280 x 800) IPS touchscreen display
- 2GB RAM and 8GB eMMC
- Android 8.1
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: ZA690000US
Take up to 72% off a huge selection of new, open-box, and refurbished iPhones. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
Sign In or Register