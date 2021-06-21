Certified Refurb DeWalt Tools at eBay: up to 50% off + extra 15% off

Save on a selection of 9 DeWalt power tools with prices starting from $55 after coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS". Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, all backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 6.3A 4000RPM VSR Drywall Screwgun for $55 after coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" ($44 less than new).
Choose from almost 40 DeWalt items, with prices starting from under $3. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the DeWalt Screwdriver Bit Set for $29.99 (low by $14).
It's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1-handed loading 1/4" hex chuck accepts 1" bit tips
- 79 ft-lbs max torque
- 2 speed transmission
- LED lights
- belt hook
- Model: DCK211S2
- UPC: 999900024837, 885911204064, 088591120406, 885911343367, 880523383060
It's $13 under our January mention and $18 less than you'd pay at your local Lowe's. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 sockets and 2 adapters
- pivoting organization pins
- Model: DW22812
That's the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4.5" x 1/8" x 7/8"
- C24R grit
- 13,300 max RPM
- Model: DW4528
You can choose from
14 11 different options for your free bonus tool. Depending on which you pick, that's a savings of up to $69 $59. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Click on the "Free Gift with Purchase" banner to see the selection of bonus tools. Click "Select This Item" for your choice, and then click the "Add Both to Cart" button to get this deal.
- batteries are compatible with over 225 Ryobi One+ 18V tools
- engineered to perform in extreme weather temperatures
- impact-resistant
- integrated LED fuel gauge
- Model: PSK006
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
Choose from a selection of Milwaukee M12 and M18 Fuel tools and tool kits and watch the savings increase the more you add to your cart, as below. Shop Now at Home Depot
- extra $30 off $300 or more
- extra $100 off $400 or more
- extra $200 off $600 or more
- Discount applies automatically in cart.
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Shop a wide selection of over 50 dumbbells, kettlebells, and more from $8. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Add to cart to see the price drop. You would pay $138 more elsewhere for these bought separately, making it a savings of $376 for 2 in cart. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, depending on ZIP.
- Trimmer:
- includes battery & charger
- Hi/Lo speed control switch
- variable speed trigger
- Blower:
- up to 125 Mph with concentrator
- 450 CFM
- variable trigger and speed lock
- Model: DCST922P1
Most sellers charge $10 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Direct torque technology
- Polished chrome vanadium finish
- Knurled control ring
- Hard stamped markings
- Model: DWMT73807
- UPC: 076174738070
You'd pay over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (It's free to join and members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.)
- self-retracting guide sleeve
- magnetic drive guides hold 1" screwdriver bits
- molder fits inside handy carrying case
- self-retracting guide
- Model: DW2097CS
That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find today by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- FlexTorq allows bits to flex up to 15 degrees
- 10x magnetic screw lock system
- made of high speed steel
- quick change hex shank
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
