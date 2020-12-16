New
eBay · 32 mins ago
Certified Refurb DeWalt Sale at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping

Update your home workshop with a range of power tools. Plus, coupon code "PURCHASECR15" takes an extra 15% off many items. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • These certified refurbished tools are backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Li-Ion 4-Tool Combo Kit for $249.99 (low by $149).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
    Verified 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register