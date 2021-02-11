Save on 16 tool kits, with prices from $43. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items, all backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V Max Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver Kit for $129.99 ($10 less than a new model).
-
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Direct torque technology
- Polished chrome vanadium finish
- Knurled control ring
- Hard stamped markings
- Model: DWMT73807
- UPC: 076174738070
You'd pay $3 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable accessory storage system
- aids in easy removal of bits and customizable placement
- clear lid allows you to easily see contents at glance
- clip latch for secure closing
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
Save on a selection of 18 items, with prices from $34 after coupon. Shop Now at eBay
- Coupon code"PREZDAY20" nabs the extra 20% off.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- These are certified refurb items all covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished DeWalt 16 Ga. Wide Crown Lathing Stapler for $111.99 (low by $157 for new model).
Shop a variety of cordless tools, tool chests, shop vacuums, table saws, wrenches, work lights, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is Octane 18V Li-ion Brushless Combo Kit with Hammer Drill and Impact Driver for $279 (low by $18).
- While most items receive free shipping regardless of price, some require a minimum $45 purchase or pickup to avoid oversize fees.
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- six sizes from 1/8" to 1/2"
- Model: 13120103
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hillstone via Amazon
- a variety of SAE, metric, and screw bits
That's a $2 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in stock on February 15.
- maximum capacity of 1" outside hose diameter
- automatic locking ratchet
- Model: 145
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a plus choice via eBay.
- In Beige.
- 4-foot x 25-foot
- Water-Resistant
- Portable
That's $32 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dauntlessdeals via eBay.
- Bike not included.
- suitable for most bikes & wheel sizes
- adjustable front roller
- 3 wide HDPE rollers & durable nylon belt
- Model: USAA0-0460143
Save on heaters, jump starters, cart seats, wrenches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Powerbuilt 3-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench for $10.95 (low by $5)
You'd pay $8 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Medium Grey Heather/ Black.
- Discount applies in cart.
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- distortion free lens
- wrap-around frame
- scratch-resistant
- Model: DPG54-1D
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- FlexTorq allows bits to flex up to 15 degrees
- 10x magnetic screw lock system
- made of high speed steel
- quick change
- hex shank
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
Shop a range of power tools and accessories from $18 after savings. Shop Now at The Tool Nut
- Pictured is the Dewalt 20V MAX XR Brushless Compact Drill / Driver & Impact Driver Combo Kit for $229 (low by $20).
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders over $99.
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 combination wrenches in 1/4, 5/16, 3/8, 7/16, 1/2, 9/16, 5/8, 11/16 sizes
- Model: DWMT73809
- UPC: 745332618638, 076174738094
Sign In or Register