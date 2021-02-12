New
eBay · 39 mins ago
Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V Max Li-ion Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit w/ ToughSystem Toolbox
$240 $350
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PREZDAY20" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $179. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Drill Driver - DCD771R
  • 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Impact Driver - DCF885R
  • 20V MAX Lithium-Ion LED Light - DCL040R
  • 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool - DCS355R
  • Two 20V MAX 2 Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries - DCB203
  • Charger
  • ToughSystem 22" Tool Box - DWST8203
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PREZDAY20"
  • Expires 2/16/2021
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tool Combo Sets eBay DeWalt
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register