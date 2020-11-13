New
eBay · 35 mins ago
Certified Refurb DeWalt 12V MAX Li-Ion 2-Tool Combo Kit
$104 $200
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKAGIFT" to get this price. That's $55 under the best price we could find for a new kit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • 12V MAX Cordless Lithium-Ion 3/8 in. Chuck Drill Driver
  • DCD710S2R 12V MAX Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4 in. Hex Chuck Impact Driver
  • DCF815S2R (2) 12V MAX Lithium-Ion Batteries
  • DCB120 Contractor Bag
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKAGIFT"
  • Expires 11/17/2020
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay DeWalt
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register