You'd pay at least $399 for a new drone without the extra batteries from any reputable seller. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DJI via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- App control
- Supports 12MP aerial photos
- 3-axis motorized gimbal
- 2.7K HD videoS
- Requires iOS10.0, Android 6.0 or above
- 26-30 min Maximum flight time
- Remote control
- 2.48 Miles range
-
Published 18 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's the lowest price it's ever been after a $50 drop. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.7K camera
- 3-axis gimbal
- up to 30 mins flight time
- weighs under 0.55 lbs
- Model: CP.MA.00000120.01
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. It's also the best we've seen for any Tello model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Drone Superstore via eBay.
- 13 minutes maximum flight time
- compatible w/ smartphone VR headset
- electronic image stabilization
- Model: CP.PT.00000252.01
You'd pay $799 for a new drone alone elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Drone Super Store via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- foldable
- 3-axis gimbal
- 3,500mAh battery
- Model: CP.MA.00000176.03
That's a savings of $300 off retail. Buy Now at Amazon
- hover button
- S, N, and M mode
- 150° field of view
- emergency brake
- RockSteady EIS technology
- smart return to home mode
- record 4K/60fps video at up to 120 Mbps
- Model: CPFP0000000101
Shop for LEGO sets both new and ready to retire, ranging from exclusives to hard to find sets. With prices starting from $1.99, there's something for everyone. Plus, if you spend over $170, you'll get Santa's Front Yard for free. Shopping in-store? Grab the Holiday Tree for free with orders over $40. Shop Now at LEGO
- On 11/29, LEGO VIP members also get a LEGO fleece blanket with orders over $200. (It's free to join.)
- VIPs also get a $5 discount voucher with 455 points (normally 650).
- Shipping adds $4.95 or is free on orders of $35 or more.
Save on ping pong tables, paddles, badminton nets, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Joola Inside Professional MDF Indoor Table Tennis Table for $314.28 (low by $48)
Get gift-ready with board games, card games, action figures, kids' miscellaneous toys, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is the Exploding Kittens Recipes For Disaster Game ($13 off).
- Opt for store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 for free shipping.
Save on a range of toys and games, with mini-drones starting at $20; jigsaw puzzles from $8; and remote control cars from $14. Shop Now at Amazon
Over 140 items are on sale, with charging cables from $11, adapters from $12, wireless chargers from $15, and portable battery packs from $19. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by AnkerDirect via eBay.
- Pictured is the Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Battery Pack for $18.74. ($3 low)
It's $155 under our April mention and the best deal we've seen. You'd pay $550 for a refurbished unit from Samsung direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bobcat_Wireless via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- 12MP camera
- Model: SMN975UZKAXAA
Thousands of deals are on offer, including brand-name apparel, big-ticket tech, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
It's dropped $20 in the last 24 hours to the best price we've seen. It's also $20 under what you would pay buying from Lenovo direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
This is the lowest price we found today for a refurb by $98 and ties the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by dronesuperstore via eBay.
- OcuSync 2.0 video transmission
- max battery life of 31 minutes
- 3-axis gimbal with 4K camera
- 4x zoom
- foldable
- Model: CP.MA.00000312.01
You'd pay $40 direct from the brand or via other retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dronesuperstore via eBay.
- It includes a 1-year DJI warranty applies.
- Supports up to 3.3" wide smartphones
- Magnetic smartphone mount
- Up to 15-hour runtime
- 2450mAh capacity
- USB Type-C power input, USB Type-A power output
- 360 degree rotation
- Motorized
- Foldable
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Grip tripod included
That's $10 below our refurb mention from two weeks ago and $210 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Drone Superstore via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- foldable
- 3-axis gimbal
- 3,500mAh battery
- Model: CP.MA.00000176.03
That's $11 under our refurb mention from two weeks ago and $50 less than most retailers charge for a factory-sealed one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Salechamps via eBay.
- This item is in like new condition; no warranty information is provided.
- 5 MP still images & 720p video
- 13 minute flight time
- auto-takeoff / landing
- works with Tello app, VR headsets, and controllers
- Model: CP.TL.00000047.01
Sign In or Register