DJI Mavic Air 2 4K HDR Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo for $849

$139 under the best price we could find for a new one.
- Sold by DJI via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 48MP camera w/ 4K/60fps video
- 34-minute max flight time
- 10km video transmission
- APAS 3.0 obstacle avoidance
Published 57 min ago
It's $376 less than buying it new from DJI direct.
- Sold by DJI Official Store via eBay.
- 12MP camera w/ 4K video capture
- 3-axis gimbal
- GPS- and vision position-based navigation
- 8GB internal storage
- obstacle detection
- 3 batteries w/ battery charging hub
- carrying case & shoulder bag
- extra parts and accessories
- Model: CP.PT.00000165.02.E
Take half off when you apply coupon code "EMMJO8D3", making this a low by $2.
- Sold by WSWL Direct via Amazon.
- made of non-toxic ABS material
- requires 3 AA batteries (not included)
- 800 bubbles per minute
- measures 7.68" x 3.82" x 2.87"
- includes 50ml bubble solution and lanyard
Save on a selection of 6 sets.
- Coupon codes for each set are listed on the individual product page.
- Pictured is the LEGO Technic Liebherr R 9800 Excavator for $329.99 (low by $120).
That's $42 under the best price we could find for a new one.
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Claim This via eBay.
- No warranty information is available.
- 18 mph max speed
- disc brakes
- 250-watt motor
- cruise control and other functions via mobile app
- Model: SWGR5-2-F
Apply coupon code "7WPPD6SO" for a savings of $15.
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Blexy via Amazon.
- anti-slip tires
- 2.4GHz frequency control
- can reach speeds of 9mph (15km/h)
- includes two 3.7V 500-mAh rechargeable batteries
That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- Sold by Thomas Kinkade Studios via eBay.
- premium Satin Art Paper
- includes Certificate of Authenticity
After the in-cart discount, that's $7 less than you'd pay for a 5-pack elsewhere.
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- In Black/Grey.
That's $7 less than what you'd pay at Amazon.
- The wood is not included.
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- builds a 7x8-ft shed
- only straight 90° cuts required
- includes 24 steel angles, 12 base plates, and plans for 3 frame sizes
- Model: 70087
That's the best shipped price we could find by $15, nearly half what you'd pay elsewhere.
- Sold by Samsonite via eBay.
- Available in Red, Purple, or Turquoise.
- 6,400 cubic inches of packing space
