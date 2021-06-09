DJI Mavic Air 2 4K HDR Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo for $849
eBay · 57 mins ago
Certified Refurb DJI Mavic Air 2 4K HDR Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo
$849 $999
free shipping

That's $139 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by DJI via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 48MP camera w/ 4K/60fps video
  • 34-minute max flight time
  • 10km video transmission
  • APAS 3.0 obstacle avoidance
