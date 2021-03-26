You'd pay $48 more picking these up separately elsewhere. Plus, that's only $6 more than yesterday's mention of the coffee maker alone. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- Deco Chef Reusable 16-oz. To-Go Mug
- Deco Gear 12-oz. Stainless Steel Milk Frothing Pitcher
- Deco Gear Handheld Electric Milk Frother / Foam Maker
It's the best price we could find for a refurb by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
That's $78 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- Seal Tight Advantage system
- wide mouth feed tube
- adjustable slicing disc
- reversible shredding disc
- stainless steel chopping/mixing/dough blade
- Model: FP-11GM
Apply coupon code "SMALLS2021" to get the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Home Depot
- variable speed control
- programmable memory control
- 6-prong stainless steel blade
- LCD display
- Model: CBT-2000
Save on nearly 100 items from Phillips, Bodum, Saeco, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Saeco PicoBaristo Carafe Superautomatic Espresso Machine for $1,099 ($300 off).
Air fryers start at $45, blenders at $36, coffee makers at $50, mixers are from $80, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping is free for orders over $45, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Aria 30-Qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer/Toaster Oven for $169.99 (low by $80).
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6 and a great price for a moka pot in general. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver.
- This item will be in stock on March 27, but can be ordered now at this price.
- cool touch handle & knob
- made w/ durable aluminum
- flip-up top & side pour spout
- Model: B120-42V
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 350W
- non-stick interior
- 7 egg capacity
- poaching tray and removable egg tray
- Model: 14788
It's $34 under list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by APlus Choice via eBay.
- Available in 4-foot x 25-foot Black.
- water-resistant
- portable
- mildew and mold free
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to cut an extra 15% off a selection of clothing and shoes priced $25 or more, already marked up to 70% off. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's GEL-Sileo Running Shoes for $38.21 after coupon ($37 off)
That's the best price we could find by $114. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Brandjc17 via eBay.
- In Monster Blue.
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to get the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 11-foot reach
- universal blower adapter
- Model: WA4092
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 200mL capacity
- Model: COM-099
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-stick
- holds 4 tacos for cooking and serving
- Model: CTR-140
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Steel Gray.
- nonstick
- dishwasher safe
- Model: CMBM-4PP
Apply code "SMALLS2021" to tie with our mention on Black Friday and get the best price we could find now by $60. Buy Now at Home Depot
- capsule auto-eject
- capsule waster bin
- removable parts at dishwasher safe
- measures 13.5" x 8" x 10"
- compatible with Nespresso OriginalLine capsules
- Model: EM-25
Sign In or Register