New
eBay · 33 mins ago
Certified Refurb Cuisinart Grind & Brew Single Cup Coffeemaker Bundle
$42 $44
free shipping

You'd pay $48 more picking these up separately elsewhere. Plus, that's only $6 more than yesterday's mention of the coffee maker alone. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
Features
  • Deco Chef Reusable 16-oz. To-Go Mug
  • Deco Gear 12-oz. Stainless Steel Milk Frothing Pitcher
  • Deco Gear Handheld Electric Milk Frother / Foam Maker
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR5"
  • Expires 1/2/2022
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Cuisinart
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register