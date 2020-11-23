Apply coupon code "PICKCRTECH15" to get this deal. That's $19 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Silver.
- This certified refurbished item carries a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- CD/MP3 CD player with repeat, random and continuous play
- AM/FM tuner with onscreen text display
- dual alarms
- adjustable brightness and automatic nighttime dimming
- headphone jack
That's $30 less than the best price we've seen for a refurb and a savings of $180 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- volume-optimized EQ
- Bluetooth NFC pairing (aided by voice prompts)
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone
That's $60 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 7409281110
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Dell Home
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 732522-1110
With coupon code "PICKCRTECH15", it's $47 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- up to 5 hours of battery life per charge
- includes three earbud tips
- charging case
- water-repellent
That's $112 off and tied with a Prime Day deal as the best ever price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- They're available in Blue or Black.
- up to 35 hours of battery
- NFC one-touch
- noise cancellation mode
- ambient mode
- Model: WHCH710N/L
That's a low by $60 and tied with the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible Echo device or the Alexa app
- voice control
- multiple digital and analog inputs and outputs
Save on headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Harman Audio
- Pictured is the JBL TUNE 120TWS Headphones for $55.95 ($44 off).
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
Save on over two dozen vacuum cleaners and air purifiers. Shop Now at eBay
- Dyson V7 Fluffy HEPA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $200 pictured (price low by $70).
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
These go for $17 or more at major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- available in several colors (Red/White pictured)
- mostly in large sizes
- sold by ASICS via eBay
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
With coupon code "PICKCRTECH15", it's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Soft Black pictured).
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- up to 5 hours playback
- water resistant
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
While it is matched at stores such as Costco, that's a notable savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Bluetooth compatibility
- Visual confirmation lights
- Single connection to your TV
- Dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
It's $50 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Includes a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- It's noted as being in "like new" condition.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- built-in microphone
- 3.5mm auxiliary port
- up to 10 hours of playback per charge
