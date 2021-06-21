Certified Refurb Bose Tech at eBay: up to 50% off + extra 15% off
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Bose Tech at eBay
up to 50% off + extra 15% off
free shipping

2-year warranties and extra savings via coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" apply for these Bose headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay

  • These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Pictured are the certified refurb Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones for $92.65 after code ($67 less than new).
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
