Certified Refurb Bose Tech at eBay: Up to 50% off
New
eBay · 25 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bose Tech at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping

Save on over 25 headphones and speakers. Prices start at $74. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $134 ($70 off list).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Audio Components eBay
Refurbished
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register