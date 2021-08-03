Certified Refurb Bose Sport Bluetooth Earbuds for $110
Certified Refurb Bose Sport Bluetooth Earbuds
$110 $129
free shipping

Apply coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" for a savings of $19, making it $51 under what we could find for a new pair at other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • Available in several colors (Triple Black pictured).
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • call functions
  • replaceable ear tips
  • built-in microphone
  • includes charging case
  • Code "B2SCRSAVING"
  • Expires 8/9/2021
    Published 42 min ago
