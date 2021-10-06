Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to save. That's $49 under what you'd pay for a new one, $14 less than our mention from last week, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In several colors (Soft Black pictured).
- water resistant
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
- micro-B USB port
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this deal. That's $4 under our September refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a new one today by $81.) Buy Now at eBay
- built-in voice assistants
- Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
- Apple Airplay 2
- WiFi, Bluetooth
- 360° sound
- Model: 808429
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this deal. That's $19 under our June mention of a certified refurb and the lowest price we've seen for it. (It's $86 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- waterproof
- LED illumination
- Model: SRS-XB33
Clip the 5% coupon and apply code "30HT4S32" to save $42 and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Zealot-US via Amazon.
- Non-prime customers pay $66.20.
- IPX6 waterproof rating
- BassUp technology
- includes 14,400mAh power bank
- up to 50 hour playtime
- Model: S67
That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- Available in Black at this price.
- IPX7 waterproof
- up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge
- aluminum carrying handle
- Model: HKOS6
It's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- multi-sync technology
- IPX5 water resistant
- Model: SOLROCKMULTIXUS
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's $2 under our last mention, the best we've seen, and $101 less than a brand new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth compatibility
- visual confirmation lights
- single connection to your TV
- dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
That is $25 under what you'd pay for a new, factory sealed, unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- built-in mic
- Bluetooth
- supports wireless charging
- works with the Bose Sleep app
- charging case
Coupon code "DNEWS461021" cuts it to $59 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- up to 6 hours battery life
- Bluetooth & NFC pairing
That's $100 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- up to 6 hours of playtime + 12 hours with charging case
- charging case is Qi-compatible for wireless charging
- touch interface (no buttons)
- Model: QC
