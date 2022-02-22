Apply code "PREZDAY15" to save $13 and get the best price we've seen since last August. You'll pay $99 or more elsewhere for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- This item has a two-year warranty backed by Allstate.
- Available in several colors (Soft Black pictured).
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- water resistant
- silicone exteriror
- built-in mic for calls
- dual opposing passive radiators
Get this deal via coupon code "PREZDAY15". That's $178 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- 13" tall
- built-in handle
- auto EQ
- Bluetooth and 3.5mm aux input
- Model: S1 Pro
Some stores still charge the $129 list price; it's the cheapest it's been since last November. Buy Now at Amazon
- Get it in Aqua Blue, Black, or White at this price.
- You'd pay a buck more for it in Citron.
- water resistant
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
- micro-B USB port
- Model: 752195-0900
With coupon code "PREZDAY15", it's $32 less than buying a new unit at Sam's Club or Costco. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Mini II Special Edition Bluetooth Speaker
- built-in microphone
- 3.5mm auxiliary port
- up to 10 hours of playback per charge
- Model: 835799-0100
Use coupon code "PREZDAY15" to get it for $28 less than you'd pay for one in new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- microphone
- 40mm driver
- Bluetooth 4.2
- dual passive radiator
- IPX7 waterproof rating
It's a very low price at just over $20 for a portable speaker from a reputable brand, and you'd pay $8 more at Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
- 66-foot Bluetooth range
- 24-hour battery life
- built-in mic
- Model: A3102011
Clip the $10 coupon and apply code "QZZ4HED9" to save $46 (it is also the best price we have seen in at least six months). Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Buganism via Amazon.
-
- IPX5 waterproof
- can be used as a karaoke system
- 3.5mm auxiliary input and TF card slot
- Model: M83
Take half off via coupon code "2BQ46D4W". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Soundbest via Amazon.
- up to 20 hours of playtime per charge
- IPX5 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in mic
- Model: M91
Apply coupon code "Code: 80S63KTZ" for a savings of $124.
Update: It's now $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jindahuasheng via Amazon.
- FM radio function
- solar or battery powered
- integrated flashlight
Save on men's, women's, and kids' styles. Plus get an extra 30% off when you apply code "ADIDASWINTER30" to orders of $55 or more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Duramo SL 2.0 Shoes for $50 ($15 low).
- $1,000 max discount.
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount for items in eBay's Presidents' Day Sale. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
Shop over 100 used styles for office, gaming, and lounge. Why buy Herman Miller, especially with the higher prices even on used items? Because, not only are they made with comfort and posture in mind (good for your overall health), but they are made to last. A new model direct from Herman Miller would carry a 12-year warranty, almost unheard of in the industry. With that kind of guarantee, you know they are made with the highest quality materials. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair for $1,257 ($538 off list).
Apply coupon code "PREZDAY15" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $82. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth compatibility
- visual confirmation lights
- single connection to your TV
- dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
Thanks to coupon code "PREZDAY15", this is the best price we have seen, a low today for a refurb by $49, and $99 less than you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- charging case
- volume control
- noise cancellation
- Model: 8410130010
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" drops this to the second-best price we've ever seen (which is great if you're curious but a little unsure about musical sunglasses). You'd pay $199 or more for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- built-in miniaturized Bose speakers
- integrated microphone
- up to 3.5 hours streaming
- UVA/UVB protection
- Model: 833417-0100
Save an extra $25 with coupon code "PREZDAY15", making this $50 below the next best price we could find for a refurb, and $110 less than the cost a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bluetooth range up to 30 feet
- play time up to 8 hours per charge
- polarized
- sweat- and weather-resistant design
- Model: 839767-0110
Sign In or Register