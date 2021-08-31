Bose Soundlink Color II Bluetooth Speaker for $67
eBay · 44 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bose Soundlink Color II Bluetooth Speaker
$67 $79
free shipping

Apply code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to save $63 off list and $32 below what you would pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Available in several colors (Midnight Blue pictured).
  • dual opposing passive radiators
  • water-resistant silicone body
  • Bose Connect app control
  • built-in mic for calls
  • Code "SAVE15LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/7/2021
    Published 44 min ago
